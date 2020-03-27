Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $42.13 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 51,549,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,049,559. The stock has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

