Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.52. 4,669,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,815. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

