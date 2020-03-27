Mason Street Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 620,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.7% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. 31,626,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,947,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.