Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 1,246 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,042,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $40,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $29.84. 46,364,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,399,512. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

