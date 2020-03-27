Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $52.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,110.26. 3,138,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $763.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,327.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,319.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,511.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

