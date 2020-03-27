Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 22,108 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,108 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $29,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,525,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

WFC traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 38,928,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,320,364. The firm has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

