Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,673,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,119,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,992. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.40 and its 200 day moving average is $224.79.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

