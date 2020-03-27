Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $54,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.16. 12,130,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,181,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $314.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

