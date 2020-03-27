Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,568,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.90. 36,321,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,875,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $165.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

