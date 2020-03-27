Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 22%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) fell 22% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52, 12,754,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 9,907,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $168.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.03%.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo purchased 32,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 662,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 21.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 252,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 633,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 24,619 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

