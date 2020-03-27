National Pension Service Acquires 19,015 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,606,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $502,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Investments grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 13,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $2,065,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 595,401 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock traded down $6.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.13. 30,013,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,634,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.44. The firm has a market cap of $281.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.41.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

