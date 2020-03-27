National Pension Service Acquires 54,310 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 54,310 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Danaher were worth $115,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after purchasing an additional 286,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,843,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $743,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,352,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,600,000 after purchasing an additional 244,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

DHR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.58. 5,254,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.24 and a 200 day moving average of $147.40. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.