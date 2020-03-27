National Pension Service Acquires 68,245 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 692,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,245 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $162,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,948,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,421,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.93. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

