National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,065,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,467 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Verizon Communications worth $311,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,241,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,734,014,000 after purchasing an additional 878,751 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,360,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,127,105. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12. The company has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

