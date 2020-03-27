National Pension Service Buys 106,711 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,711 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Abbott Laboratories worth $172,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,337,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,038. The company has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.94. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

