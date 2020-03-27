National Pension Service Buys 110,339 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,339 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Walt Disney worth $315,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $8.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,565,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,788,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.60. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

