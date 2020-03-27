National Pension Service Buys 5,051 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $115,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,562,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.66 and its 200 day moving average is $390.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

