National Pension Service Buys 86,704 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $109,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $35.77. 11,469,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,965,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

