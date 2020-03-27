National Pension Service Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,599 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $136,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth about $101,403,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,794,000 after purchasing an additional 784,824 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.18.

LLY traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $134.11. 4,717,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,771. The firm has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 682,645 shares of company stock worth $95,516,671 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

