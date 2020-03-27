National Pension Service Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Booking worth $108,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $150.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,255.15. The company had a trading volume of 700,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,701. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,650.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,898.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,883.88.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

