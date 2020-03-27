National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Netflix worth $175,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,940,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,433. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $410.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.58.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.