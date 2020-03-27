National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89,862 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $98,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,386. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $72.85. 16,498,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,231,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

