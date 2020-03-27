National Pension Service Has $100.99 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $100,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.44. 5,744,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,567. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

