National Pension Service Has $111.11 Million Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,202 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Altria Group worth $111,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,276,000 after buying an additional 112,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Altria Group by 1,820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Altria Group stock remained flat at $$36.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,678,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,197,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

