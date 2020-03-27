National Pension Service Has $116.08 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of American Tower worth $116,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in American Tower by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in American Tower by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.48. 3,399,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.