National Pension Service Has $177.16 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $177,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.96.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,439,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,739. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

