National Pension Service Has $196.14 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Boeing worth $196,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.80.

BA stock traded down $18.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.00. 47,669,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,046,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.25 and its 200-day moving average is $326.32. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00, a PEG ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

