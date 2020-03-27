National Pension Service Has $253.93 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,646,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 452,700 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.7% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Comcast worth $253,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,016,868,000 after acquiring an additional 506,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,662,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,693,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 27,904,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,832,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

