National Pension Service Has $259.59 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,825,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,241 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 0.7% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $259,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,319,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,970 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 38,928,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,320,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

