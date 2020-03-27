National Pension Service Has $309.26 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,167,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,160 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.8% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Intel were worth $309,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,626,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,947,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

