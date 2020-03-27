National Pension Service Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

National Pension Service increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,689,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,979 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $138,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Shares of ENB traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. 6,093,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,120. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.