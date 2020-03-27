National Pension Service Increases Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146,651 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,537 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $156,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

