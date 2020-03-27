National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

National Pension Service raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 674,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,733 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in 3M were worth $119,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,020,000 after buying an additional 282,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after buying an additional 108,982 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,008,000 after buying an additional 260,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $133.24. 4,261,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.56 and a 200 day moving average of $164.12. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.31.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

