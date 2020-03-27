National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

National Pension Service increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,315 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of AbbVie worth $151,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,307,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,426,000 after buying an additional 2,554,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,350,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,289,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,215,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.15. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

