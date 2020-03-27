National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 837,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $148,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.7% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,924,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

