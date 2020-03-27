National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,892,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,863 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.7% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $263,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,894,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,671,330. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

