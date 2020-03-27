National Pension Service Purchases 145,210 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

National Pension Service grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,739,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,210 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $342,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.17. 16,072,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,179,612. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.78. The company has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

