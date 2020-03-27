National Pension Service Purchases 17,286 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 463,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cigna were worth $94,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,067,000 after acquiring an additional 139,718 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $3,039,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

NYSE:CI traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.29. 3,560,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.87 and its 200-day moving average is $186.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.