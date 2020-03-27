National Pension Service Purchases 51,281 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 51,281 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.10% of Visa worth $370,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $7.32 on Friday, reaching $161.56. 14,940,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,492,980. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $317.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.85.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

