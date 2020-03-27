National Pension Service Purchases 51,281 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 51,281 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.10% of Visa worth $370,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $7.32 on Friday, reaching $161.56. 14,940,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,492,980. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $317.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.85.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit