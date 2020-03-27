National Pension Service Purchases 576 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

National Pension Service lifted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $125,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $231.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,046,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,551. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

