National Pension Service Purchases 855,063 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

National Pension Service grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,829,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,063 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.9% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of AT&T worth $345,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,842,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 119,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 40,376 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 46,364,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,399,512. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.