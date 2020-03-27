National Pension Service Raises Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Home Depot worth $276,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 597,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,507,000 after purchasing an additional 528,066 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.55. 7,119,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,509,992. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.40 and a 200 day moving average of $224.79.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

