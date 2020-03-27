National Pension Service Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Lowe’s Companies worth $118,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $86.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,884,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average is $112.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

