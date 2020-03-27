National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of United Technologies worth $144,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after buying an additional 1,022,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,279,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,659,000 after purchasing an additional 102,882 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.15. 10,145,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110,533. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

