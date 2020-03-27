National Pension Service Sells 103,726 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,666,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,726 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $213,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. 25,475,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,418,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

