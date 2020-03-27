National Pension Service Sells 32,942 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 817,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 32,942 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $147,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.24.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.05. 4,962,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,832. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.