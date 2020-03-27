Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the February 27th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi, S.p.A stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 563,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 5.14% of Natuzzi, S.p.A worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natuzzi S.p.A alerts:

NTZ stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $0.57. 30,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,381. Natuzzi, S.p.A has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $5.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Natuzzi, S.p.A

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.