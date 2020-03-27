Needham & Company LLC Trims Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Target Price to $31.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

KRNT traded down $4.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.44. 1,184,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.02. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kornit Digital by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kornit Digital by 27.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 2,187.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

