Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the February 27th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVG traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $14.25. 795,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,092. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $17.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

