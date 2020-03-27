Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the February 27th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:NKG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.11.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Company Profile
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
